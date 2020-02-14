ARLINGTON, Texas — ﻿AT&T Stadium will be the home of a different kind of cowboy this Valentine’s weekend.

Professional Bull Riders are back in town Saturday and Sunday for their Global Cup series. This series is an international event with the best bull riders in the world representing their countries.

Transforming the stadium from a football field to a rodeo arena requires more than 750 tons of dirt to cover the entire floor of the stadium with 8 to 10 inches.

The PBR tour holds 200 events a year in 5 different countries.

The riding starts at 6:45 p.m. Saturday and 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

Click here for more information.

PBR Global Cup

WFAA

More on WFAA: