Light at the end of the tunnel: Popular Frisco temple opens its doors to the public since start of pandemic

FRISCO, Texas —

Millions of people across India are still waiting to get vaccinated, as the supply of doses on the ground are still not enough.

And, so many families across Frisco and Plano haven’t been able to see their loved ones overseas, but they’re finding a way to find comfort close to home.

At the Karya Siddhi Hanuman Temple in Frisco, priests were chanting throughout the day. Those are chants of hope and encouragement.

“We want to come here to have some peace of mind. some kind of love, spiritual growth,” said Prakasa Rao Velagapuei, with the Karya Siddhi Hanuman Temple.

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the temple is now open to the public.

“This is providing them a chance to pray for their loved ones, who had been sick, who had passed away during the pandemic. The temple has been a safe haven,” said Pavani Thakker, a volunteer.

For many families across the Frisco, Plano, McKinney and Dallas areas, being present at the temple means a sign of hope.

“We usually consider the temple as a charging station,” said Velagapuei.

It’s the light at the end of the tunnel.



Local Frisco Temple opened their doors fully, for the first time since the pandemic.



Many locals couldn’t travel to their native India during the pandemic. Coming here,brings them peace.



(Vegetable goddess ⬇️ taken apart)

⁦@wfaa⁩ pic.twitter.com/jC3rllVnDQ — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) October 18, 2021

As prayer service is going on in Frisco, it’s being streamed online, where people in India are now waking up to the spiritual sounds.

Leaders are telling us there are still thousands of people in India that wish they can be here with their family, but this brings them a sense of comfort.

“These vibrations travel all over the world,” said Velagapuei.

Volunteers made a goddess out of 5,000 vegetables, representing nourishment.

“We took six to seven hours to make it,” said Thakker.

“Especially providing to the needy, and removal of disease, especially during this pandemic, we pray to her,” said Thakker.

And, it’s the end of Navaratri, a nine-day celebration honoring each one these gods.