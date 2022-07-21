Poisonous plant found growing around White Rock Lake, Dallas park officials say

The parks department says the water hemlock is growing in areas where residents can accidentally come into contact with it.

DALLAS — The Dallas Parks and Recreation department is warning residents about a poisonous plant that's been found growing around White Rock Lake.

According to the department, the water hemlock plant has been found growing along the lakefront and that it's possible residents can accidentally come into contact with it.

"Park maintenance staff recently learned of several populations of the poisonous growing around the lake," the department said in a news release.

The parks department said it will be conducting "emergency pesticide application" on Friday to eliminate the plant. If this works, the department added the plant should dry up and the roots killed "to neutralize any toxicity and threat to human health."

The water hemlock plant grows as small clusters of white flower in the shape of an umbrella. The parks department said the plant is described as "highly toxic" and that it affects the central nervous system.

The primary method of poisoning is ingesting the plant, but the department said skin contact could cause a reaction.

"The public is advised to keep away from this plant if discovered growing at the park and immediately contact a Poison Control Center if exposed," the parks department said in the news release.