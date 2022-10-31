x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

One person found dead inside burning Plano house, officials say

The Plano Fire Department was still investigating how the fire happened.
Credit: Susanne Brunner, WFAA

PLANO, Texas — One person died in a Plano house fire early Monday, officials confirmed.

The fire happened at a home in the 7900 block of Simpkins Place, near Hedgcoxe Road and Alma Drive. The fire department Battalion Chief said multiple neighbors called at about 5 a.m.

The department confirmed with WFAA that a man was reported dead at the scene. His identity hasn't been released, but they say he was in his 50s.

The Battalion Chief said no one else was in the house at the time.

No other information was immediately available. Plano Fire officials and police were still investigating the cause of the fire and checking for any hot spots.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information

Other local news:

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Houston family makes Halloween display in World Series front yard

Before You Leave, Check This Out