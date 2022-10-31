One person found dead inside burning Plano house, officials say

The Plano Fire Department was still investigating how the fire happened.

PLANO, Texas — One person died in a Plano house fire early Monday, officials confirmed.

The fire happened at a home in the 7900 block of Simpkins Place, near Hedgcoxe Road and Alma Drive. The fire department Battalion Chief said multiple neighbors called at about 5 a.m.

The department confirmed with WFAA that a man was reported dead at the scene. His identity hasn't been released, but they say he was in his 50s.

The Battalion Chief said no one else was in the house at the time.

No other information was immediately available. Plano Fire officials and police were still investigating the cause of the fire and checking for any hot spots.

