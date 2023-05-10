Plano City Council votes to issue temporary ban on new short-term rentals

The city has been looking into enacting an ordinance on short-term rentals due to crime concerns.

The Plano City Council has voted to enact a temporary ban on new short-term rentals as it looks to put into place a permanent ordinance for these types of properties.

The ban is for one year as the city continues to research options on addressing concerns by residents.

Concerns over crime at short-term rentals (STRs) have been brought forth by residents in neighborhoods where the properties are located.

The Plano Texas Neighborhood Coalition has been working to limit STRs in the city. While the city said it identified 345 active STR properties back in March, the coalition believes there are up to 700.

In March, WFAA learned there were 141 calls for service at 57 short-term rentals in 2022. Fifty-eight of those calls were for just six of those properties.

The calls for mostly for noise complaints, house parties, drugs and alcohol, the city said.

In February, a house party at an STR on Cannes Drive ended with more than 25 gunshots fired on an early Sunday morning. One of those bullets went through a nearby home.

The homeowner told WFAA her 3-year-old daughter often plays and reads in the room that the bullet went through.

The city on Tuesday said it voted on the temporary ban on new STRs while it searches for a more permanent solution.