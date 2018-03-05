Don’t expect it to be a breeze getting through downtown Dallas this weekend.

With 80,000 or more people expected to be in attendance at the National Rifle Association Convention Thursday through Sunday at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, two street closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday:

• Young Street between Ervay Street and Griffin Street

• South Akard Street between Canton Street and Young Street

On Friday, roads throughout downtown will be temporarily closed for the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence, President Donald Trump and other politicians making an appearance at the convention.

Trump and Pence are scheduled to speak at a noon event on Friday at the convention center.

Dallas police are expecting “numerous” protests during the four-day convention, and warn that additional road closures are possible.

Go here for WFAA’s live interactive traffic map.

