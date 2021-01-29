Piñatas and politics: Bernie Sanders meme is latest creation at popular Dallas party store

“They don’t buy it to beat it,” said Carlos De La Fuente, store owner, “they buy it because they love Bernie and want to have him in the household.”

DALLAS — Forget the memes. The iconic image of Bernie Sanders sitting legs crossed, wearing mittens and a mask, at the inauguration of President Joe Biden this month is now a piñata.

“I saw that people were making memes on the internet, so I said let’s just try to make a piñata to see how it turns out and it turned out better than I expected,” said Carlos De La Fuente, owner of ABC Party HQ.

His store, on Davis Street in north Oak Cliff, has made 25 piñatas of Sanders so far and De La Fuente says he has at least that many backordered in the first two days since he debuted it.

The image of the Vermont senator, appearing disinterested at the Biden inauguration, exploded in popularity shortly after it was first shared this month. Sanders’ likeness was made into hundreds of memes, shirts and sweaters but this is believed to be the first piñata.

“They don’t buy it to beat it,” De La Fuente added, “they buy it because they love Bernie and want to have him in the household.”

Making a Bernie piñata is a five-day process.

On Wednesday, De La Fuente said he displayed his first caricature of Bernie in his parking lot and it’s been a hit ever since.

“People drive up and take pictures – or park next to him and take pictures,” he continued.

This isn’t the first time De La Fuente has mixed piñatas with politics.

In 2015, his shop made a Donald Trump piñata that went viral.

“I’ve sold thousands of them,” he said, “all across the country.”

Last year, ABC Party HQ made large coronavirus cells with the trademark spikes that have become popular with people taking out their frustration on what the pandemic has caused.

Bernie piñatas sell for $100, De La Fuente said, or $150 including the folding chair.