Pedestrian dies after crash with off-duty Dallas officer, police say

A pedestrian died Sunday night after they stepped in front of an oncoming vehicle driven by an off-duty Dallas police officer, police officials said.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on the 8100 block of the Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway Service Road.

The off-duty officer was driving his personal vehicle west at the time when the pedestrian stepped off the curb and into the street, police said. The officer then allegedly hit the pedestrian, who died at the scene.

The officer had been on his way home at the time of the crash and was not injured, officials said. They did not specify where he was coming from.

Investigators with the police department's Traffic Unit processed the scene, according to officials, and will continue to investigate the crash.