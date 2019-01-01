A Fort Worth pastor spent the first day of 2019 reflecting on a New Year's Eve service that nearly turned tragic after a stray bullet fell a foot from the pulpit during his sermon.

Pastor Evan Risher at Ramp Church of Texas in Fort Worth said at first he had no idea what had happened.

"Middle of my sermon, I was walking this way (on stage) and I heard a noise," Risher said.

Surveillance video provided to WFAA shows security personnel rush Risher off the stage after the loud noise.

A bullet slug, believed to be from a 40-caliber gun, landed between Risher and the church drummer.

"I'm glad it came in at an angle," Risher said. "Had it come straight down, that's right where I stand."

The stray bullet was one of 63 reported random gunfire calls Fort Worth Police worked between 8pm and 2am.

In Dallas, police worked 163 total calls over the same time period.

Risher said after security determined everyone was okay, he returned to the stage and continued to preach.

"I was really worried my congregation would be scared and would leave. Instead, it's like the church went up into a celebration of life."

