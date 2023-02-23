Why Pappasitos, Pappas Bar-B-Q and Pappadaux could soon be departing Hobby Airport

A battle over which company will land a lucrative food contract at Hobby Airport heated up Thursday and it's getting messy!

HOUSTON — If you've been to Houston's Hobby Airport, you've probably eaten at one of the restaurants owned by the Pappas family. Pappasito's, Pappadeaux, Pappas Bar-B-Q and Pappas Burgers are always packed with travelers fueling up before catching their flight.

“And for some who’s passing through, they kind of get a taste of what Texas is," one passenger told us Thursday.

“When people walk in and see Pappas, they know they’re in Houston and people see Pappasito’s, they know they’re in Houston," airport food and beverage Operations Leader Robert Riedle said.

But those tasty margaritas, Cajun seafood and barbecue could soon be departing because the City of Houston is considering awarding the Hobby Airport food contract to another company.

The battle to land the lucrative contract has turned into an all-out food fight in H-Town.

Pappas Restaurants fired up a #SaveOurPappas campaign that includes a petition that had 11,000 signatures by Thursday afternoon.

The Houston-based company said it's created over 400 jobs at Hobby and thousands more at restaurants across the city.

"As Houston natives with a passion for diverse and delicious food, we are eager to keep serving travelers at Hobby," the petition said. "But the City wants to replace the local restaurants you know and love with a company with no ties to our city and no track record of success in the community."

“Keep Pappas in Hobby.” I’m at @HobbyAirport where a food fight erupted over a new concession contract that could force eight existing eateries, including four Pappas concepts, out. Houston City Council will have the final say. I’ll have the latest on @KHOU at 6:00 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/qysonwNeCa — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) February 23, 2023

Pappas Restaurants CEO Chris Pappas spoke at Houston City Council Tuesday ahead of next week's vote on the airport contract.

He said they've spent more than three years working with The City of Houston on the proposal process and often endured last-minute cancellations, sudden requirement changes and lack of communication.

Pappas also pointed out that their restaurants played a key role in Hobby becoming the first 5-star airport in North America in 2022, according to the international rating agency Skytrax.

He said when Skytrax visited Hobby, they ate at Pappas family restaurants.

Mayor Sylvester Turner defended the process.

"It is a competitive procurement process and we are obligated to follow the competitive procurement process no matter – and you know I like Pappadeaux,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

The mayor's office later released a lengthy statement.

"We are concerned with the blatant misrepresentation by Pappas Restaurants that suggests if City Council approves the contract that scored highest in the procurement process Hobby Airport would be without local restaurants," it said in part. "The contract under review by City Council features iconic local concepts and supports small businesses that have deep ties to Houston. Killen’s Barbeque, The Spot, SpindleTap Brewery, Throughgood Coffee and Clutch City Coffee are among the proposed selection of distinct and fun local culinary options that will also celebrate the mouth-watering and signature flavors of Houston."

(Scroll down to read the full statement.)

A separate 10-year contract awarded in January to Houston-based LaTrelle's Galley, will bring Common Bond Bistro and Bakery, Velvet Taco, Pinks Pizza and Dish Society to Hobby.

Full statement from mayor's office

"We are disheartened to learn of the inaccuracies and disinformation being spread by Pappas restaurant group.

The City of Houston is not evicting any concessionaire from William P. Hobby Airport. The contract awarded to Four Families in 2002 through a competitive procurement process is set to expire, which is why Houston City Council is currently reviewing a potential 10-year food and beverage concessions contract at Hobby Airport. Four Families is a joint venture among Pappas Restaurants, LaTrelle’s Management, Grover Jackson/GP Capital America LLC.

Four Families has operated at Hobby Airport for the last two decades as a result of contracts awarded through the same rigorous and meticulous competitive procurement process. Earlier this week, Mayor Turner echoed the sentiments expressed by City Council members that Four Families and Pappas Restaurants have been a wonderful concession partner and community member. The competitive procurement process does not measure the quality of an individual, but rather the rate of return received by the City of Houston and the quality of service provided to passengers. The rate of return is not the same as projected sales. The proposed awardee offered a significantly higher rate of return and delivered the local concepts sought after by Houston Airports through this procurement process. The City of Houston is obligated by law to make its decision based on the results of the procurement process -- not a popularity contest. The process was followed, and procurement has presented to City Council the top-ranked competitor. We wholeheartedly object to Pappas’ questioning the integrity of the same procurement process that awarded them much success at our airport over the last two decades.

The integrity of the procurement process allows City Council to decide based on set standards rather than public opinion.



While we cannot speak to the specifics of the procurement process until City Council has voted, we can confirm the procurement process was competitive. We understand why, Hobby Airport is the first and only 5-Star airport in North America. As an innovator in the aviation industry, Hobby Airport is committed to redefining and elevating what the airport experience can be for all guests.

We are concerned with the blatant misrepresentation by Pappas Restaurants that suggests if City Council approves the contract that scored highest in the procurement process Hobby Airport would be without local restaurants.

That is incorrect.

The contract under review by City Council features iconic local concepts and supports small businesses that have deep ties to Houston. Killen’s Barbeque, The Spot, SpindleTap Brewery, Throughgood Coffee and Clutch City Coffee are among the proposed selection of distinct and fun local culinary options that will also celebrate the mouth-watering and signature flavors of Houston. The eclectic mix of award-winning and notable local favorites and trusted national brands will strengthen a sense of place within the airport.

Plain and simple, Hobby Airport will stay local if City Council approves the contract before them.

Earlier this year, Houston City Council awarded a 10-year food and beverage contract to LaTrelle’s Management, which currently works with Four Families to operate concessions inside Hobby Airport. LaTrelle’s will bring Common Bond Bakery, Velvet Taco, The Rustic, Dish Society, Pinks Pizza and Fat Cat Creamery to Hobby Airport by November 2024.