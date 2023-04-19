'A true rock star' | This 10-year-old Wednesday's Child has big dreams but above anything else, wants to be adopted by a forever family

“A nice family to me would be taking me to the park and playing with me, because I like to do cartwheels and kinda [sic] gymnastics things,” said Kylie.

DALLAS — Are you ready to meet a rock star?

When you meet Wednesday’s Child, 10-year-old Kylie, it’s like music to your ears. There’s no doubt she’ll make her future forever family very happy.

When we told her she appeared to have a heart of gold, Kylie simply replied, "I was just born that way."

Kylie puts her heart into everything. She is a swimmer, baker and a singer – just don’t ask her to perform on a whim.

“We will not be singing today,” she said with a smile after WFAA's photojournalist asked her to sing a song for the camera.

She’s fun and playful. However, when it comes to game time, Kylie doesn't mess around. She's ready to rock whether she’s on stage or not!

WFAA spent the day with her at the School of Rock in Dallas, where she conquered the drums and performed with the band.

But at school, she usually conquers math.

“Because it requires thinking and I like thinking. I love solving problems. It just makes it harder for my brain and I like challenges," the 10-year-old said about her favorite subject.

Challenges help a person to grow. That’s why Kylie is grateful for foster care.

"You have food. You have a room and a bed, and you have someone who takes care of you,” she said.

Her attitude of gratitude is going to make her future forever family joyful.

“A nice family to me would be taking me to the park and playing with me, because I like to do cartwheels and kinda [sic] gymnastics things,” said Kylie.

It takes courage to be Kylie, which she will use to serve others in the future.

She has dreams of becoming a 9-1-1 dispatcher.

“If I’m the dispatcher, I’ll know what’s happening and I can send people to help,” she said.

A true rock star!

She doesn't back down from decision either -- not even when the photojournalist asked her to sing a song yet again.

"I'm not gonna sing! You don't win!" she said triumphantly.

May this story lead Kylie to parents who will love, protect and cherish her – forever.

For more information on how to adopt Kylie, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov. Please remember to include Kylie's name within the subject line.

If you're not licensed, please visit adoptchildren.org to find out more information on how to become licensed to foster and/or adopt or contact LaQueena Warren at 817-304-1272.