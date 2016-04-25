Carry the Load: Restore the true meaning of Memorial Day

Dallas' Carry the Load Memorial March begins at Reverchon Park Sunday, May 27 at 12 p.m., and continues until 3 p.m. on Monday, May 28. Learn more by visiting Carry the Load's website.

A few years ago, former Navy SEAL and war veteran Clint Bruce sat at a barbecue on Memorial Day. As he thought about his friends he lost in combat, he couldn't help but notice that the people around him had a very different view of what Memorial Day meant. To some it was a party. To others, a day off of work.Not knowing what else to do, Clint came up with a way to honor his fallen brethren, and share in the pain that they went through to give us our freedom. He decided to do what he did most when he was protecting our country along side the buddies he lost. Clint strapped on his pack and began walking, all the while thinking about the guys that sacrificed for him, and for you.

As he walked, he encountered another veteran, an older gentleman who knew exactly why, and exactly what Bruce was doing without either of them speaking a word. With understanding and wisdom the man simply said, "Son, who are you carrying? " And with those five words, Carry The Load was born.

Since then, it has been Clint Bruce's and fellow Navy SEAL veteran Stephen Holley's tireless mission to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day, and connect Americans to the sacrifices of our military, law enforcement, firefighters and rescue personnel. Get involved and show your support through participation, donating to the cause, or volunteering at a Carry The Load event.

We realize that you may never walk a mile in one of our nation's heroes' shoes, but you do have the opportunity to walk along side them to honor what they've done.

Dallas' Carry the Load Memorial March begins at Reverchon Park Sunday, May 27 at 12 p.m., and continues until 3 p.m. on Monday (5/28).

Share your photos on Twitter or Instagram using hashtag: #CarryTheLoad. Learn more by visiting Carry the Load's website.

Just a couple of Firefighters from @DallasFireRes_q doing dishes after the @CityofMonterey Fire Station #3 cooked breakfast for our West Coast Team! Thank you for the hospitality!! #MemorialMay #WestCoast #CarryTheLoad pic.twitter.com/I0hGJCkKUs — Carry The Load (@CarryTheLoad) May 5, 2018

“Because of these great men, is the reason I couldn't stop & won't stop until I get to Dallas.” - West Coast Team Member Drew, @DallasFireRes_q Firefighter & @USMC veteran, carries Firefighters Taj Wright, Brian McDaniel & Stan Wilson. #AlwaysRemember #WhoAreYouCarrying #SemperFi pic.twitter.com/citChkDC4H — Carry The Load (@CarryTheLoad) May 5, 2018

PARTICIPATE:

To start a team please visit one of the following links and choose the "Start a Team" button to register your team today.

• Dallas Memorial March

• East Coast Relay

• West Coast Relay

DONATE:

Make a general donation to Carry The Load please follow THIS LINK to our main donation page.

You can also make a donation by texting HONOR to 27722 to give $10.

VOLUNTEER:

Volunteer to help at the Dallas Memorial March please follow THIS LINK to sign up to serve with us.

