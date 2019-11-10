Cape Day is an opportunity to honor our patient superheroes at Children’s Health who fight courageously against illness and injury every day.



On Cape Day, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, we’ll wear our Children's Health capes proudly to raise awareness for all the patients fighting for a better tomorrow.

Top local companies battle to help kids at Children’s Health!



Come back each day to vote for your favorite cape design, until midnight Thursday, October 24.

The top two companies with the most cape design votes will participate in our Cape Day Challenge phone bank on Wednesday, October 30th. The winning cape design will be printed on this year’s Cape Day Challenge Capes.

Capes will be delivered to patients at Children’s on Cape Day, Thursday, November 7th.