Back-to-school events being held across D-FW

It's the start of a new school year! And as students, parents and teachers gear up for another year during the uncertainty of the COVID pandemic, city leaders and organizations are hosting free back-to-school events to help ease the cost of buying school supplies across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Back to School Brigade

The national nonprofit Operation Homefront is hosting its annual Back-to-School Brigade, giving away over 300 backpacks filled with school supplies to military children at Naval Air Station Fort Worth this Thursday, Aug. 5.

The program was started in an effort to help alleviate the costs of school supplies, “allowing military families to app those funds to other critical needs and ensuring they start strong and stay strong this back-to-school season and beyond," the nonprofit says.

And this year, the nonprofit will celebrate a milestone by giving away its 450,000th backpack since 2008, saving families more than $50 million in back-to-school expenses.

The drive-thru event will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Fort Worth Lone Star Center, located at 2570 Desert Storm Road.

For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

25th Annual Dallas Mayor’s Back-to-School Fair

The 25th annual Mayor’s Back to School Fair will take place Friday, Aug. 6 at Dallas Fair Park.

Supplies for about 10,000 families will be provided this year — more than in any previous year of the event, the mayor’s office says.

Mayor Eric Johnson also announced that in partnership with the Texas Military Department and the Texas Division of Emergency management, COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered at the event.

The vaccine will be available during the drive-thru portion of the event between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. The walk-up portion of the event will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., where Walmart will offer vaccines.

All three vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson — will be available.

“I am incredibly grateful for our latest partnership with the state as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mayor Eric Johnson said. “The highly contagious Delta variant is spreading rapidly, and vaccines remain the single best tool we have in our fight against this deadly virus. I hope the Mayor’s Back to School Fair will allow us to vaccinate hundreds of people and help us better protect parents, educators, and students during our upcoming school year.”

The mayor says the fair only provides supplies for families who meet federal poverty guidelines and either live in the City of Dallas or attend a Dallas ISD school.

Registration for the event closed last Thursday after all slots were filled.

MLK Center Back to school Drive-thru festival

The MLK Center is hosting a drive-thru back-to-school festival on Saturday, Aug. 14.

All Dallas ISD are eligible to attend and must be present to receive school supplies, vouchers and information about the upcoming school year.

The event will be held at Martin Luther King, Jr. Center, located at 2922 MLK, Jr Boulevard from 10 a.m. to noon.