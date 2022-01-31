Opponents, supporters share views on potential regulations for short-term rentals, like Airbnb, in Dallas

Right now, in the City of Dallas, there are no regulations on short-term rentals, like Airbnbs.

DALLAS — The Dallas City Council’s Quality of Life, Arts and Culture Committee heard from the community Monday on potential regulations for short-term rentals. Right now, in the City of Dallas, there are no regulations on short-term rentals, like Airbnbs.

The council committee heard from more than 100 speakers who spoke out on both sides of the issue Monday.

Many of the vocal opponents shared their experiences with loud guests at neighboring Airbnbs, people who, they say, disrupt their neighborhood.

“By allowing the Airbnbs in our neighborhood you are allowing it to implode our neighborhood,” one speaker said. “It’s ruining the fabric of the neighborhoods we have grown to love.”

Others spoke of their successful, complaint-free short-term rentals in the city.

“We have had over 4,000 stays in the last two years and in those stays, I can count on one hand the amount of incidents we have had,” one supporter of short-term rentals shared. “Regulation and elimination are two very different things. I would hate to see this industry cut off at the knees. I would like to see us work together to eliminate these issues that have been brought to us.”

Councilmember Adam Bazaldua chairs the Quality of Life, Arts and Culture Committee. Given the feedback on both sides of the topic, he said the city needs to find a middle ground.

“Right now, there isn’t real regulation or accountability that exists, which is why there is such a need for us to have more consistency out there,” Bazaldua said. “We’ve got to find ways that the city can implement enforcement and regulation that is going to address those concerns that have been brought to our attention while still allowing for that quality of life and equity opportunity for the hosts.”