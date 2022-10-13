57-year-old man dies in early-morning explosion, house fire in Beaumont

Firefighters responded at about 4 a.m. to a home in the 2100 block of Rusk St.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 57-year-old Beaumont man is dead following an explosion and fire early Thursday morning at a home in Beaumont.

City of Beaumont firefighters responded at about 4 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 2100 block of Rusk St. according to dispatch records.

An explosion and fire destroyed the home according to a Beaumont Fire Department spokesperson.

John Allen Hall, 57, of Beaumont, who was inside the home at the time of the fire was taken by ambulance to a Beaumont hospital where he later died according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

As of 10:30 a.m. firefighters and investigators were still in the scene.

The wood frame home appeared to be completely destroyed.

A neighbor told 12News that a second home next door also caught fire and had heavy smoke and water damage.

Detectives from the Beaumont Police Department are assisting fire investigators to investigate the fire and Hall's death.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release...

On Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 4:01 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to a residence in the 2100 block of Rusk in reference to assisting Beaumont Fire Rescue with a house fire call.

A victim who was inside the residence at the time of the fire was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The victim has been identified as John Allen Hall a 57 year old Beaumont resident. Beaumont Fire Investigators are working with BPD Detectives to investigate the incident.