10 apartment units affected by fire in Old East Dallas

Authorities tell WFAA that one woman suffered from smoke inhalation. The American Red Cross has been called to assist residents.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Residents from multiple apartments units are being assisted after an early morning fire in the Old East Dallas area.

The Dallas Fire-Rescue Department says they got multiple calls about a fire at The Cornerstone Apartments on Gaston Avenue. First responders went to the fire at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When they got there, the DFR says the fire was already in its advanced stages. They were able to put it out by about 2:30 a.m.

The fire affected 10 apartment units. According to DFR, The American Red Cross has been called in to help the residents that were impacted.

Sources at the scene tell WFAA that one woman was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation. They also say the fire came from the second floor of the apartment, but it's not clear how it started.