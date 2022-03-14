North Texas woman takes in Ukrainian friend, fights for more host families

Amy Bosway feels that if the U.S. relaxed its immigration policies for refugees fleeing war, many more families could be helped.

CEDAR HILL, Texas — Friendships can be life-changing. But the friendship between Amy Bosway and Mariya Myetova is also life-saving.

The two met in law school in 2009 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. They have stayed connected ever since, even after Myetova had moved back to her home country of Ukraine.

"We go back a long time," said Bosway.

"I love her like a sister," said Myetova.

When the rumblings of war in Ukraine began in February, Bosway started to check-in on her friend. They would stay in contact through LinkedIn by exchanging messages.

Bosway wanted to make sure her friend was safe, so she offered to fly her to the U.S. to stay with her in Texas.

Myetova, at the time, felt like it was too premature to make such a drastic move. She also felt that an invasion by Russia was not going to happen.

"Our government is telling us not to panic, not to run, they will not invade. I was shocked and I was kinda numb," said Myetova.

She was in a hospital in surgery when the invasion started. Myetova and many others were rushed to the basement of the hospital.

"All the patients at the hospital were panicking and crying and calling relatives," she said.

Bosway knew she had to do something, so she secured a flight for her friend who thankfully had a valid visa.

Myetova would be in her home country in times of war for close to nine days before she was able to leave.

From Kyiv, she would take a full day's car ride with multiple checkpoint stops to western Ukraine. From there she walked to the Romanian border and that is where she got to her flight.

Myetova tells WFAA that she was very fortunate because the train station she was supposed to travel from was bombed and the airport she was supposed to leave from was also bombed.

"When she came out of the customs door it was such a huge relief because it was such a long journey for her," said Bosway.

Myetova is relieved to be in a safe place in the U.S., but she worries every waking moment for her family in Ukraine. Her brother and uncles are still in the country and by decree cannot leave the border.

Bosway is now on a mission to appeal to the powers that be: president, governor and Congress.

"If the United States were to waive those visa requirements or somehow make them easier Ukrainians can just jump on a plane if there's a sponsor or if they're able to pay for it," she said.

Myetova is fortunate because she had a B-1/B-2 tourist visa, which is a temporary non-immigrant visa. This type of visa would allow for a six-month stay, but they are working with Catholic Charities to hopefully extend her stay.

Bosway feels that if the country relaxed its immigration policies for refugees fleeing war, many more families could be helped.

"You have a heart of gold. I don't know any other people who would do the same," Myetova told her friend.