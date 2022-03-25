Interactive map: North Texas sees largest growth of all metro areas in the country, U.S. Census says

Texas had the most (4) counties of any state in the top 10 in terms of the largest growing areas, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

TEXAS, USA — There was no other metro area in the country that had more population growth from 2020 to 2021 than North Texas, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

From July 1, 2020, to July 1, 2021, the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex was estimated to have added about 97,290 people to the area. This was the largest increase in the country, according to the Census Bureau.

Texas also had the most (4) counties of any state in the top 10 in terms of the largest growing areas.

The top 10 metro areas with the largest growth include:

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas (97,290) Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, Ariz. (78,220) Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas (69,094) Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Texas (53,301) Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif. (47,601) Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, Ga. (42,904) Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Fla. (36,129) San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas (35,105) Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, N.C./S.C. (31,381) Raleigh-Cary, N.C. (28,186)

However, while the North Texas area saw growth overall, Dallas County specifically had the largest drop in population of any county in the state. According to the Census Bureau data, Dallas County lost 24,907 people from 2020 to 2021.

Comparatively, Collin County added 36,313 people, Denton County saw an of 27,747 and Tarrant County increased by 11,768.

Earlier in January, U-Haul announced that no other state in the United States had more one-way U-Haul trucks entering in 2021 than Texas did.

People coming to Texas in one-way U-Haul trucks rose 19% from 2020 to 2021, according to the report. Arrivals in Texas made up more than 50% of all one-way U-Haul traffic in 2021.

Most of the nation’s counties – 65.6% – experienced positive domestic migration overall from 2020 to 2021.

When looking at the specific counties within metro areas across the U.S., Collin County (30,191) had the third most domestic migration during this time period.

The top three include Arizona’s Maricopa County (46,866), California's Riverside County (31,251) and then Collin County (30,191).