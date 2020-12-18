214, 469, and 972 meet 945: North Texas is getting a new area code in the new year

The new area code will be assigned to new customers starting Jan. 15.

Get ready for a new area code, North Texas.

Phone companies announced the 945 area code is coming to the region on Jan. 15.

It is the fourth area code behind 214, 972 and 469 -- another indication of the increase in population in the region.

Carriers including T-Mobile and Verizon posted about the upcoming change on their websites, saying the addition will allow them to continue supplying new telephone numbers to people in the area.

PUCT said existing phone numbers will keep their area codes.

"New numbers starting with 945 will be assigned when the remainder of those numbers run out in early 2021," PUCT said in a release.

In 1947, the 214 area code became the first designated for the region. The other two, 972 and 469, were added in 1996 and 1999, respectively, according to the state.