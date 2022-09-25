North Texas Iranians protest after the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran

North Texas Iranian men and women are outraged over the death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old died after being detained for allegedly wearing a hijab improperly.

DALLAS — Outrage is growing around the world after the death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman in police custody.

Reports out of Iran said Mahsa Amini was arrested by police and died about 10 days ago.

This has outraged Iranian Americans, who are now taking to the streets and making their voices hears.

North Texas Iranian men and women joined the protests over the death of Amini.

The 22-year-old died after being detained for allegedly wearing a hijab improperly.

“Just her hair was out of her hijab a little bit. They beat her so bad, into a coma. She died the next day,” said Arrash Pirasteh, the organizer of a protest on Sunday.

“We are worried about that and it can happen to our family as well,” said Dr. Hedieh Davanloo.

Fighting for Women’s rights.



Hundreds gathered in Dallas, after the death of #MahsaAmini in #IranProtests2022 .



With barely any internet in Iran, news is out about Mahsa. Local Iranians tell us, she was killed for not wearing her hijab properly. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/LZuUvErjsi — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) September 26, 2022

Dr. Hedieh Davanloo, a doctor in the Dallas area, said she’s tired of the unrest in Iran and how women are being treated.

“We are worried about them,” said Davanloo.

Day after day, with barely any internet in Iran, Davanloo waits by the phone to hear from loved ones.

“You don’t hear from them, and you think they’re in prison. Maybe they’re killed,” said Davanloo.

Nearly all of the protesters had a story to tell. One protester said their loved one was arrested for painting her nails and posting it on social media. She was forced to delete all of her social media accounts.

Davanloo said any woman in Iran can be targeted for no reason.

“You can just walk down the street, and they come with moral police,” said Davanloo.