As one major DFW highway project nears completion, another begins

Officials broke ground on a highway project in Tarrant County today as the Southern Gateway project in South Dallas nears completion.

DALLAS — Two major highway projects in North Texas are making progress as one in Tarrant County broke ground while another in South Dallas had its ribbon cutting on the same day.

Tarrant County officials kicked off the Southeast Connector Project, a $1.6 billion project rebuilding and widening the I-20, I-820 and U.S. 287 interchange in the southeast part of the county. The project is expected to be completed in 2027.

"The Southeast Connector project has afforded increased economic opportunities for businesses located right here in our community, and will continue to do so as construction advances,” said state Rep. Nicole Collier. "From the beginning, TxDOT has made this project community driven. They have considered and included community input and feedback and demonstrated first-hand how government works for, and with, the people of Texas."

That same day, Dallas County officials cut the ribbon on The Southern Gateway project, a $666 million project to rebuild and widen I-35E from Colorado Boulevard to U.S. 67, and from widened U.S. 67 to I-5E to I-20.

“The Southern Gateway illustrates how a highway project can help reconnect and enhance communities. Planning for this project began more than a decade ago, and I appreciate the opportunity to have guided TxDOT's effort to give the community and stakeholders a voice on the final vision that we see today,” said State Senator Royce West. "This project, which finished on time and on budget, will serve southern Dallas well for decades to come."

Robert Vaughn, Texas Transportation commissioner, said he was proud of the men and women at TxDOT who work hard every day to deliver projects like these two.