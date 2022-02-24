'God bless Ukraine': North Texans show support as Russian invasion continues

Some North Texans battled the icy weather to show support for Ukraine.

DALLAS — Russian forces are closing in by land, sea and air, and dozens of Ukrainian soldiers have been killed hours after the invasion, according to officials.

Gut-wrenching photos have surfaced from Ukraine, showing families feeling, praying and crying as they try and find shelter from the attack.

Here in North Texas, many residents have ties to the country. Last week, WFAA was there when about 50 people gathered for a prayer vigil at North Davis Church of Christ in Arlington.

“We pray for their safety,” said Andrew Kelly, who led the prayer.

On Thursday, a small group in Allen showed their love for Ukraine. They braved icy condition on an overpass, with signs that read: "Stop war" and "God bless Ukraine."

They are holding onto to hope that this full-scale attack will come to an end.

In Dallas, downtown was lit up in support of Ukraine, as well. The skyline was filled with the colors representing the Ukrainian flag.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ignored global condemnation and cascading new sanctions as he unleashed the largest ground war in Europe in decades, and chillingly referred to his country’s nuclear arsenal. He threatened any country trying to interfere with “consequences you have never seen.”

Scores of Ukrainians, civilians and service members alike, were killed in the first full day of fighting.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced new sanctions against Russia, saying Putin “chose this war” and had exhibited a “sinister” view of the world in which nations take what they want by force. Other nations also announced sanctions, or said they would shortly.