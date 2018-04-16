The NFL Draft is coming to Arlington's AT&T Stadium on April 26.

Tickets to the three-day event are sold out, but that's only for seats inside the stadium. The NFL Draft "experience" – a football festival planned for outside the stadium – will be free of charge.

Here's what you need to know before you go:

When and Where: The Draft starts Thursday, April 26 at 7 p.m., but the draft experience opens at noon that day and runs until 10 p.m. outside the stadium. The event runs those same hours Friday, and runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

There are two entrances to the fan experience: North at East Randol Mill Road and AT&T Way and south at Cowboys Way and AT&T Way.

Where to park: Free parking is on a first-come, first-served basis in the Cowboys and Rangers parking lots surrounding the stadium.

What's going on: The 30-acre fan experience will be filled with draft-themed games, including a vertical jump, 40-yard dash, target passing and field goal kicking. You can play the games for free by registering with the NFL Fan Mobile Pass here.

Here's the full rundown of what the fan experience will include, including details on player autograph sessions.

Here's what's going on at the NFL Draft Experience by wfaachannel8 on Scribd

What not to bring: Clear bags that do not exceed 12x6x12 inches, one-gallon plastic freezer bags and small clutch bags (4.5x6.5 inches) are the only bags allowed inside the Draft and at the fan experience. That means no backpacks, binocular or camera cases, fanny packs, seat cushions, oversize totes, diaper bags, etc.

Also, no outside food and beverages will be allowed. Here's the full list of prohibited items.

What to eat: Nearly two dozen food stands will line the festival grounds, including Torchy's Tacos and Woodshed Smokehouse. Dallas taquerias Desperados and El Tacaso will also be on site.

Check out the full food lineup here.

