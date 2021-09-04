Motorcyclist killed in crash in Kaufman County

State troopers responded about 9:15 a.m. to Farm Road 1391 and County Road 4016A.

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — A motorcyclist died in a crash in Kaufman County on Saturday morning, authorities said.

State troopers responded about 9:15 a.m. to Farm Road 1391 and County Road 4016A, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Officials said a Kia Forte car and a Suzuki motorcycle were traveling west on 1391 when the Kia slowed to make a left turn onto 4016A. The motorcycle, which was traveling behind the Kia, tried to pass the Kia as it turned left.

The motorcycle struck the Kia, and the driver of the motorcycle died at the scene, officials said.

The driver of the Kia was not injured. Officials were still investigating the crash on Saturday afternoon.