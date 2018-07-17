A mother and her teenage son were in critical condition Tuesday after they were pulled from Grapevine Lake, officials said.

The teen "became distressed" in the water and his mother jumped in to save him but went under, assistant fire chief John Sherwood said.

The incident happened near McPherson Slough Park on the south side of the lake. Rescue crews were called to the lake about 2:30 p.m.

A nearby boater recovered the mother, and a dive team rescued the teen. They were taken to Baylor Scott and White hospital in Grapevine. The mother and son were not wearing life jackets when the incident happened, Sherwood said.

