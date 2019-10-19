FORT WORTH, Texas — More than a dozen people were evaluated by medics Saturday afternoon following a hazmat situation in Fort Worth, officials say.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, the situation started with a fire at a frozen food preparation facility near the 3700 block of E 1st Street.

When FWFD crews arrived at the facility, employees told firefighters that a hazardous material was involved in the fire.

At that point, hazmat teams put on their uniforms and entered the building. They said when they entered the building the fire had already been put out.

According to Fort Worth fire officials, employees were concerned about an antimicrobial liquid that is used to clean food processing equipment.

Authorities say during the incident the fire reacted with the chemical, causing it to turn into a possible vapor. The chemical itself did not appear to be flammable, fire officials said.

Officials say a total of 18 people were evaluated at the scene. Majority of the patients were later released.

Two of the victims were transported as precaution, FWFD officials said.

Investigators said there was never any danger to the community and that the fire and hazmat were quickly contained.