Silver Alert: Missing man last seen on camera in Fort Worth, Dallas police say

Police say Arthur Page went missing in Dallas last Thursday. Cameras spotted him in Fort Worth early Saturday morning.

DALLAS — Dallas police are calling for help to look for a man that went missing Thursday.

The department says 83-year-old Arthur Henry Page went missing after he was seen in the 3000 block of West Mockingbird Lane, near the Dallas Love Field airport.

Police also say he was seen on flock cameras in Fort Worth at 6:41 a.m. on Saturday.

Authorities released a Silver Alert for Page the following Wednesday.

Arthur Page is a Black man with grey hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Before going missing in Dallas, he was wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans. He was also driving a grey Chevrolet Cruze with the Pennsylvania license plate number LLN-1582.

Police say Page may be confused and need help.

Any with information about Arthur Page's whereabouts is asked to called 911 or 214-671-4268. Police ask that you mention case number 031992-2023.

