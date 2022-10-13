Gonzalez said the body of a female was found in the car's trunk. The woman's identity has not yet been confirmed.

HUMBLE, Texas — There are new developments in the case of an Humble teen and his mother who have been missing since Thursday. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Tyler Roenz has been identified as the driver in a Nebraska police chase that ended in a crash near Aurora, Nebraska.

The sheriff said the 17-year-old was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Tyler and his mother, Michelle Roenz, went missing Thursday morning on Birch Arbor Court in the Fall Creek neighborhood in Humble.

A CLEAR Alert was issued for the two with the hopes someone could lead authorities to their whereabouts. That CLEAR Alert has been discontinued.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said family members reported the two missing after they were unable to reach them on Thursday.

"We are concerned obviously, and our main focus is simply to locate them, Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez was unable to share details regarding what potential danger they may be in, but called the circumstances surrounding their disappearance "suspicious."

"I don't know what the full scope of the danger part of it is, simply because our investigators were hot and heavy late last night into this morning," Gonzalez said.

Court documents show 17-year-old Tyler Ronez has an open case in Harris County facing charges of attempted sexual assault.

Gonzalez said that case is not a current factor in the investigation.

"I don't believe there is any connection," he said. "I did hear that there were some possible charges pending that are in place."

This is a developing story. This page will be updated as we learn more information.