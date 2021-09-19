Military aircraft crashes in Lake Worth, officials say

Two people were ejected from the aircraft, police officials confirmed.

LAKE WORTH, Texas — This is a developing story and will be updated.

A military aircraft has crashed in Lake Worth, officials said Sunday morning.

Two people were ejected from the aircraft in a residential area on the 2000 block of Tejas Trail, Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian confirmed to WFAA.

Both people were hurt, seriously enough to be taken to local hospitals, MedStar officials told WFAA. One was in critical condition, the other serious.

The plane went down in a backyard area, though, so no one on the ground was injured, per MedStar officials.

The chief could not confirm if any homes had been damaged.