Bad odors, hundreds of nests | One McKinney neighborhood is overrun with egrets

Egrets are federally protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. So once they nest, they cannot be harassed in any way, says De St. Aubin.

MCKINNEY, Texas — You have to see it to believe it -- the noise, the odor and the hundreds of eggs laying across a large wooded area across a McKinney neighborhood. And now residents are looking for solutions.

Nancy Rovik lives in McKinney, and travels through the Kings Lake area often. She has noticed hundreds of egrets nests and has seen eggs being run over and falling from the trees in the neighborhood. She told WFAA that the wildlife department has removed hundreds of dead birds from the area.

Rovik knows her fellow residents are frustrated, but says her heart hurts for the birds being killed.

She has seen eggs in the street and has even to stopped to help move them.

Rovik sent WFAA the following video, showing birds in the trees and all over the ground.

St. Aubin is the animal services manager for the City of McKinney. He told WFAA that his team is aware of the birds nesting in a wooded area in the middle of the residential neighborhood.

St. Aubin said it is expected to see some deceased birds around a nesting site, most likely due to the extreme heat wave across North Texas and a large number of nesting birds. St. Aubin said baby birds frequently fall from the nests or are pushed out by the larger birds.