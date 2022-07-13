A North Texas community woke up to no water Wednesday morning after supply issues

Several residents in the Austin Corners neighborhood confirmed their water was cut off around 8 a.m.

MCLENDON-CHISHOLM, Texas — Residents in a Rockwall County city were without water on Wednesday morning.

RCH Water Supply, which provides water to residents in McClendon-Chisholm, sent an alert about a water outage.

"RCH is experiencing an issue with its water supply," the alert said. "Every effort is being made to resolve the problem as soon as possible."

McClendon-Chisholm is a city of about 4,200 residents south of Rockwall. Officials were aware of the outage and working with RCH to resolve the issue, though it remained unclear how many homes were affected.

Several residents in the Austin Corners neighborhood confirmed their water was cut off around 8 a.m.

RCH, which purchases its water supply from Rockwall, earlier this week had alerted residents about moving to an alternate watering schedule. On Tuesday around 5 p.m., RCH told residents to stop all outside watering "until further notice."

On Wednesday morning, the water supply was cut off in the Austin Corners neighborhood, which sits off FM Road 549. It was unclear how widespread the issue was.

Sherry London, a member of the Austin Corners homeowners association, was among the homeowners without water Wednesday. She said she contacted RCH and was told that water was turned off because residents did not conserve enough.

RCH did not give London an estimated time on when water service would be restored, she said.

Rockwall officials released a statement to RCH customers saying the city was still pumping 2.1 million gallons of water to RCH on Wednesday "and has NOT cut off supply and its customers."

The Rockwall statement said the city has been pumping 2.1 million gallons daily to RCH, "which is well over normal usage levels for a single day."