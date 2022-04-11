Mavs-Magic game to tip-off earlier because of Tropical Storm Nicole

The Mavs and Magic are set to tip-off at 4:30 p.m. CT.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Dallas Mavericks and Orlando Magic will play Wednesday's game at Amway Center an hour-and-a-half earlier because of incoming severe weather, according to the NBA.

The Mavs-Magic game on Wednesday will now tip-off at 4:30 p.m. Central Time due to Tropical Storm Nicole.

Nicole is continuing to intensify as it heads west southwest. It is passing over the Bahamas and then the Florida Coast. The storm is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane south of The Cape early Thursday morning.

The Mavs (6-3) are currently on a four-game winning streak while the Magic (2-9) have lost their last two games.