Mansfield ISD speaks about racist photo involving Summit High students

MANSFIELD, Texas — The Mansfield Independent School District is speaking out about a racially insensitive photo involving several Summit High School students.

In a statement released on Monday, the district said the photo "violates the core values of our campus."

According to the Mansfield Record newspaper, the photo showed a white student "wearing a cowboy hat with a noose around the neck of a kneeling" Black student. The Record said the words around the photo stated "'healthy [racial slur] for sale."

The district said the photo was taken by students on campus and shared on social media.

“The actions of these students are completely unacceptable and do not convey the values of Mansfield ISD or Summit High School,” said Superintendent Dr. Kimberley Cantu in a statement. “Any students determined to be using their words, behavior, or social media to bully, demean or alienate other students or groups of students will face discipline according to the Student Code of Conduct.”

The district set up a website earlier this year for students, parents and community members to speak up if they have a concern.