Official: Man dies at hospital after being shot during bar fight in Arlington

Authorities said Dakota Champion, 34 was shot and killed during the incident Wednesday morning.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police are investigating after a bar fight escalated to a shooting that left one person dead and another person in police custody Wednesday morning, officials said.

Deputy Police Chief Christopher Cook said the shooting happened around 2:10 a.m. outside a bar near 2301 North Collins Street in Arlington.

Officers said two men got into a fight which then resulted in a shooting. According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office, 34-year-old Dakota Champion was killed in the incident.

The suspect is believed to be a 27-year-old man. He was taken into custody and will face charges in Champion's death, according to police.

It's unclear what prompted the fight between the two men. No other details have been released at this time.