Man left paralyzed by botched surgery awarded $9.2M by North Texas jury

FORT WORTH, Texas — A 52-year-old man was awarded $9.2 million after a North Texas jury determined the negligence of a surgeon led to him becoming paralyzed.

In a press release, spokespeople for the Law Offices of Laird & McCloskey said a jury in Tarrant County heard the case regarding a botched surgery in 2017.

According to the attorneys, patient Larry Jones had undergone surgery for chronic lower back pain. The attorneys stated that following the surgery, Jones was left a paraplegic.

The jury determined that the "actions and negligence" of the surgeon, Nikhil Patel of Bianco Brain and Spine, PLLC, led to Jones' paralysis, according to the attorneys.

"Dr. Patel was warned several times by a monitoring physician during the surgery that Mr. Jones was showing signs of neurological distress," said attorney Seth McCloskey. "Dr. Patel chose to ignore those warnings and his patient, a man who just wanted some relief from suffering, now has to learn to live with an irreversible outcome that was completely preventable."

The attorneys stated that due to the injuries Jones couldn't financially provide for his family and that the jury took this into account when reaching the decision.

Along with consideration for mental and physical suffering, the jury reached a verdict that Jones should be awarded $9.2 million.