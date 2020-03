A man died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in Oak Cliff.

The incident occurred around 8:40 p.m. near the 3300 block of South Polk Street.

Investigators say the pedestrian was not using the crosswalk when he tried crossing South Polk Street and was hit.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

His name has not been released pending next of kin.

