DALLAS — A man died Tuesday night after being shot at an apartment complex close to The Galleria, Dallas police said Wednesday.

Quadrian Whitaker, 24, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after officers found him in the Montfort Valley Apartments with multiple gunshot wounds at 10:08 p.m., police said.

Anyone with any information in Whitaker's death can call Dallas police Det. Christine Ramirez at 214-671-3668, or at christine.ramirez@dallascityhall.com. This incident is filed under Case No. 149024-2019.

