Man dies after being found shot amid 'large fight' at Lewisville restaurant, police say

Police said they responded to a shooting at Chill Bar and Grill, near Music City Mall, just before 2 a.m. Thursday.
LEWISVILLE, Texas — A man has died after he was found shot at a Lewisville restaurant early Thursday morning after officers broke up a "large fight" at the location, police said.

Police in Lewisville said they responded to a shooting just before 2 a.m. at Chill Bar and Grill, near Music City Mall. Officers from Lewisville and Carrollton helped break up a fight when they arrived, police said.

A man, later identified as 35-year-old Viron Prescott Ellison, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and transported to a hospital, where he died, according to police.

According to police, witnesses said the suspect left the scene of the shooting, but a description was not immediately made available.

A motive for the incident is unknown as police continue to investigate.

