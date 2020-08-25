x
Local

LIST: Areas prone to flooding across East Texas

If you know of an area that causes a flooding issue, text us at (903) 600-2600 or send us an email at rroy@cbs19.tv.

TYLER, Texas — Did you know the most common disaster in Texas is flooding? 

Hurricane Laura is set to bring heavy rains and tropical storm-type winds to East Texas which could result in flooded roadways.

Flash flooding is common, occurs quickly, and is very dangerous. Even in flat areas, flash flooding can occur during a heavy downpour.

CBS19 has put together a list of roadways and areas prone to flooding across the Piney Woods:

ANDERSON COUNTY

  • Farm-to-Market Road 315 at County Road 314 (Frankston)
  • Farm-to-Market Road 861 at Mack Creek (Palestine)
  • Farm-to-Market Road 321 West at Catfish Creek (Tennessee Colony)

ANGELINA COUNTY

  • Bremond Avenue (Lufkin)
  • Farm-to-Market Road 2497 (Diboll)
  • Farm-to-Market Road 58 (Lufkin)
  • Farm-to-Market Road 324 (Lufkin)
  • Farm-to-Market Road 706 (Lufkin)
  • Farm-to-Market Road 3150 (Lufkin)
  • Farm-to-Market Road 1818 (Diboll)
  • Frank Avenue near hospital (Lufkin)
  • Frank Avenue under Angelina Street overpass (Lufkin)
  • Loop 287 under Tulane Drive overpass (Lufkin)
  • Pershing Avenue at Chambers Park (Lufkin)

CHEROKEE COUNTY

  • County Road 1508 (Gallatin)
  • County Road 1405 (Jacksonville)
  • County Road 1807 (Maydelle)
  • County Road 1316 (Rusk)
  • Farm-to-Market Road 2064 (Gould)
  • Farm-to-Market Road 2750 (Gould)
  • Farm-to-Market Road 855 (Mt. Selman)
  • Farm-to-Market Road 2274 (New Summerfield)
  • Farm-to-Market Road 23 (Rusk)
  • Farm-to-Market Road 1247 (Wells)

GREGG COUNTY

  • Boorman Trail (Longview)
  • Brent Road (Longview)
  • Dudley Road (Kilgore)
  • Dumas Road (Longview)
  • East Tuttle Road (White Oak)
  • George Richey Road (White Oak)
  • Grace Creek at Cotton Street (Longview)
  • Grace Creek at Spur 63 (Longview)
  • Grace Creek at Fairmont Street (Longview)
  • Grace Creek at Loop 281 (Longview)
  • Green Street north of Cotton Street (Longview)
  • High Street north of Cotton Street (Longview)
  • Highway 135 (Gladewater)
  • Houston Street (Kilgore)
  • LaFamo Road (Longview)
  • Leach Street (Kilgore)
  • Lake Devernia - Highway 80 (White Oak)
  • Lois Jackson Park (Longview)
  • Mobberly Street north of Cotton Street (Longview)
  • River Road (Liberty City)
  • Shell Camp Road (Gladewater)
  • Tomlinson Parkway (Longview)
  • Turkey Creek (Kilgore)
  • West Hawkins Parkway (Longview)
  • Woodlawn Street (Kilgore)

To check out the full Longview flood map, click here.

HENDERSON COUNTY

  • Farm-to-Market Road 315 (Poynor)
  • Farm-to-Market Road 3441 (Crossroads)

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY

  • East Main Street (Nacogdoches)
  • Farm-to-Market Road 226 (Etoile)
  • Mound Street (Nacogdoches)
  • Old Tyler Road (Nacogdoches)
  • Pearl Street (Nacogdoches)
  • Powers Street (Nacogdoches)
  • Press Road (Nacogdoches)
  • State Highway 21 East (Nacogdoches)

RUSK COUNTY

  • Farm-to-Market Road 13 at Bowles Creek (Price)
  • Farm-to-Market Road 3135 (Church Hill)
  • Farm-to-Market Road 1798 (Mt. Enterprise)

SMITH COUNTY

  • County Road 129 (Antioch)
  • County Road 2265 (Douglas)
  • County Road 185 (Flint)
  • County Road 168 (Noonday)
  • County Road 178 (Noonday)
  • County Road 1125 (Tyler)
  • County Road 1141 (Tyler)
  • County Road 1131 (Tyler)
  • County Road 463 (Wood Springs)
  • County Road 472 (Wood Springs)
  • U.S. Highway 69 (Flint)
  • Farm-to-Market 346 (Tyler)
  • Highway 110 (Tyler/Whitehouse)
  • Lake Placid Road (Tyler)
  • Vineyard Avenue (Tyler)

UPSHUR COUNTY

  • U.S. Highway 271 (Upshur County line)

WOOD COUNTY

  • Farm-to-Market Road 1254 (Mineola)
  • Farm-to-Market Road 1804 (Mineola)
  • Farm-to-Market Road 69 (Como)
  • Farm-to-Market 312 (Quitman)
  • Farm-to-Market Road 515 (Yantis)
  • Farm-to-Market 49 (Quitman)

WHAT TO DO BEFORE A FLOOD

  • Assess your risk for flooding. Do you live in a flood plain, in a low-lying area, or along the coast? Are there creeks and streams nearby that fill up when it rains? Are there low-lying areas near or around your home’s perimeter?
  • If your risks are high, consider getting flood insurance. Most homeowners insurance policies do not cover damage from rising water.
  • You may be able to reduce your risks by improving drainage near or around your home. Install drains or dig ditches to help divert water before it has a chance to rise.
  • In some cases, sandbags can prevent floodwaters from entering your home. Purchase sandbags if you may need them, and be sure to fill them up ahead of time.
  • When the threat of flooding is high, evacuate early. Don’t wait until it’s already flooded. If you have time, shut off the electricity before you go.
  • Create your Disaster Supply Kit and keep it in an easily accessible place.

WHAT TO DO DURING A FLOOD

  • Keep your Disaster Supply Kit handy so you can grab it and go in case you must evacuate suddenly.
  • Don’t underestimate the power of floodwaters. They can move swiftly, often faster than they appear. They are very dangerous. A car will float in only a few inches of swiftly moving water.
  • Never allow children to play near floodwaters.
  • Adults are also at risk. As little as six inches of moving water can knock an adult off their feet.
  • If you become stranded by floodwaters and must escape, wear a life jacket. In some situations, it may be safer to climb onto a rooftop or into a tree and wait for rescue.
  • Never drive into flooded roadways. Water can look like it’s only a few inches deep when it’s actually several feet deep. All it takes is one foot of water to make a car or SUV float.
  • Moving floodwaters can sweep away your car in a matter of seconds. If you see water on the road, turn around and don’t drown.

WHAT TO DO AFTER A FLOOD 

Wait for local emergency management officials to give the all-clear before returning home.

When it’s safe to go home, take the following precautions:

  • Do not enter your home if the electricity may still be on.
  • Beware of displaced wildlife, such as snakes and bats. Do not handle them.
  • Wear sturdy shoes, long pants, long sleeves, and gloves when cleaning up.
  • Follow safety recommendations when using chain saws and power tools.
  • Help prevent mold by disinfecting household items with a bleach solution.

If you'd like to see if you live in an area susceptible to flooding, click here.

