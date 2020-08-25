LIST: Areas prone to flooding across East Texas

TYLER, Texas — Did you know the most common disaster in Texas is flooding?
Hurricane Laura is set to bring heavy rains and tropical storm-type winds to East Texas which could result in flooded roadways.
Flash flooding is common, occurs quickly, and is very dangerous. Even in flat areas, flash flooding can occur during a heavy downpour.
CBS19 has put together a list of roadways and areas prone to flooding across the Piney Woods:
ANDERSON COUNTY
- Farm-to-Market Road 315 at County Road 314 (Frankston)
- Farm-to-Market Road 861 at Mack Creek (Palestine)
- Farm-to-Market Road 321 West at Catfish Creek (Tennessee Colony)
ANGELINA COUNTY
- Bremond Avenue (Lufkin)
- Farm-to-Market Road 2497 (Diboll)
- Farm-to-Market Road 58 (Lufkin)
- Farm-to-Market Road 324 (Lufkin)
- Farm-to-Market Road 706 (Lufkin)
- Farm-to-Market Road 3150 (Lufkin)
- Farm-to-Market Road 1818 (Diboll)
- Frank Avenue near hospital (Lufkin)
- Frank Avenue under Angelina Street overpass (Lufkin)
- Loop 287 under Tulane Drive overpass (Lufkin)
- Pershing Avenue at Chambers Park (Lufkin)
CHEROKEE COUNTY
- County Road 1508 (Gallatin)
- County Road 1405 (Jacksonville)
- County Road 1807 (Maydelle)
- County Road 1316 (Rusk)
- Farm-to-Market Road 2064 (Gould)
- Farm-to-Market Road 2750 (Gould)
- Farm-to-Market Road 855 (Mt. Selman)
- Farm-to-Market Road 2274 (New Summerfield)
- Farm-to-Market Road 23 (Rusk)
- Farm-to-Market Road 1247 (Wells)
GREGG COUNTY
- Boorman Trail (Longview)
- Brent Road (Longview)
- Dudley Road (Kilgore)
- Dumas Road (Longview)
- East Tuttle Road (White Oak)
- George Richey Road (White Oak)
- Grace Creek at Cotton Street (Longview)
- Grace Creek at Spur 63 (Longview)
- Grace Creek at Fairmont Street (Longview)
- Grace Creek at Loop 281 (Longview)
- Green Street north of Cotton Street (Longview)
- High Street north of Cotton Street (Longview)
- Highway 135 (Gladewater)
- Houston Street (Kilgore)
- LaFamo Road (Longview)
- Leach Street (Kilgore)
- Lake Devernia - Highway 80 (White Oak)
- Lois Jackson Park (Longview)
- Mobberly Street north of Cotton Street (Longview)
- River Road (Liberty City)
- Shell Camp Road (Gladewater)
- Tomlinson Parkway (Longview)
- Turkey Creek (Kilgore)
- West Hawkins Parkway (Longview)
- Woodlawn Street (Kilgore)
To check out the full Longview flood map, click here.
HENDERSON COUNTY
- Farm-to-Market Road 315 (Poynor)
- Farm-to-Market Road 3441 (Crossroads)
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY
- East Main Street (Nacogdoches)
- Farm-to-Market Road 226 (Etoile)
- Mound Street (Nacogdoches)
- Old Tyler Road (Nacogdoches)
- Pearl Street (Nacogdoches)
- Powers Street (Nacogdoches)
- Press Road (Nacogdoches)
- State Highway 21 East (Nacogdoches)
RUSK COUNTY
- Farm-to-Market Road 13 at Bowles Creek (Price)
- Farm-to-Market Road 3135 (Church Hill)
- Farm-to-Market Road 1798 (Mt. Enterprise)
SMITH COUNTY
- County Road 129 (Antioch)
- County Road 2265 (Douglas)
- County Road 185 (Flint)
- County Road 168 (Noonday)
- County Road 178 (Noonday)
- County Road 1125 (Tyler)
- County Road 1141 (Tyler)
- County Road 1131 (Tyler)
- County Road 463 (Wood Springs)
- County Road 472 (Wood Springs)
- U.S. Highway 69 (Flint)
- Farm-to-Market 346 (Tyler)
- Highway 110 (Tyler/Whitehouse)
- Lake Placid Road (Tyler)
- Vineyard Avenue (Tyler)
UPSHUR COUNTY
- U.S. Highway 271 (Upshur County line)
WOOD COUNTY
- Farm-to-Market Road 1254 (Mineola)
- Farm-to-Market Road 1804 (Mineola)
- Farm-to-Market Road 69 (Como)
- Farm-to-Market 312 (Quitman)
- Farm-to-Market Road 515 (Yantis)
- Farm-to-Market 49 (Quitman)
WHAT TO DO BEFORE A FLOOD
- Assess your risk for flooding. Do you live in a flood plain, in a low-lying area, or along the coast? Are there creeks and streams nearby that fill up when it rains? Are there low-lying areas near or around your home’s perimeter?
- If your risks are high, consider getting flood insurance. Most homeowners insurance policies do not cover damage from rising water.
- You may be able to reduce your risks by improving drainage near or around your home. Install drains or dig ditches to help divert water before it has a chance to rise.
- In some cases, sandbags can prevent floodwaters from entering your home. Purchase sandbags if you may need them, and be sure to fill them up ahead of time.
- When the threat of flooding is high, evacuate early. Don’t wait until it’s already flooded. If you have time, shut off the electricity before you go.
- Create your Disaster Supply Kit and keep it in an easily accessible place.
WHAT TO DO DURING A FLOOD
- Keep your Disaster Supply Kit handy so you can grab it and go in case you must evacuate suddenly.
- Don’t underestimate the power of floodwaters. They can move swiftly, often faster than they appear. They are very dangerous. A car will float in only a few inches of swiftly moving water.
- Never allow children to play near floodwaters.
- Adults are also at risk. As little as six inches of moving water can knock an adult off their feet.
- If you become stranded by floodwaters and must escape, wear a life jacket. In some situations, it may be safer to climb onto a rooftop or into a tree and wait for rescue.
- Never drive into flooded roadways. Water can look like it’s only a few inches deep when it’s actually several feet deep. All it takes is one foot of water to make a car or SUV float.
- Moving floodwaters can sweep away your car in a matter of seconds. If you see water on the road, turn around and don’t drown.
WHAT TO DO AFTER A FLOOD
Wait for local emergency management officials to give the all-clear before returning home.
When it’s safe to go home, take the following precautions:
- Do not enter your home if the electricity may still be on.
- Beware of displaced wildlife, such as snakes and bats. Do not handle them.
- Wear sturdy shoes, long pants, long sleeves, and gloves when cleaning up.
- Follow safety recommendations when using chain saws and power tools.
- Help prevent mold by disinfecting household items with a bleach solution.
If you'd like to see if you live in an area susceptible to flooding, click here.
If you know of an area that causes a flooding issue, text us at (903) 600-2600 or send an email to rroy@cbs19.tv.