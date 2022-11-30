Limo driver hits and kills pedestrian crossing street in Arlington, police say

Investigators determined the pedestrian was walking along N. Collins Street in the right lane of traffic when a limo hit him.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A limousine driver hit and killed a man walking across a North Texas street Tuesday night, according to the Arlington Police Department.

Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, Arlington officers responded to the 3600 block of North Collins Street, which is near the Riverview Village shopping center. They were called to investigate a collision between a limousine and a pedestrian.

Investigators determined the pedestrian, a 31-year-old male, was walking along N. Collins Street in the right lane of traffic when a limo traveling northbound hit him. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing at the time, police say. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the limo pulled over, remained on the scene, and provided reasonable assistance. She is not facing any criminal charges in connection to this incident.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the man once his family has been notified.

The Arlington Police Department wants to remind the public pedestrians should always use sidewalks and only cross roadways at traffic lights and designated crosswalks.