Human trafficking charges to be considered against men involved in crash with 13-year-old girl, officials say

Lake Worth police said officers started the chase after they saw the car commit a traffic violation.

LAKE WORTH, Texas — Four people were injured after a car flipped upside down following a police chase that started in Lake Worth.

Police said the crash happened at Northwest Centre Drive near Strawn Lane on Wednesday evening. Three men – 28-year-old Eric Conde, 18-year-old Xavier Lopez, and a 16-year-old male not identified by police – and a 13-year-old girl were sent to the hospital, according to police.

Lake Worth police said officers started the chase after attempting to initiate a traffic stop for an equipment violation. The vehicle did not stop, and a short vehicle pursuit ensued, police said.

"We don't have very many vehicle pursuits," Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian told WFAA. "But our officers are specially trained, our supervisors are specially trained to make decisions in those high-stress environments."

Lake Worth police said the pursuit lasted nearly 60 seconds, and the vehicle struck a curb in the 2900 block of Northwest Centre Drive. The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to overturn in a nearby field, and three occupants of the vehicle were ejected, police said.

It was determined there were four occupants of the vehicle while officers provided aid. All four were transferred to local hospitals by MedStar Mobile Healthcare. As of Thursday afternoon, the 13-year-old girl was in critical condition, Conde and Lopez remain hospitalized in serious but stable condition, and the 16-year-old male had been treated and released, police said.

Police said they found the following in the car: 22 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of black tar heroin, two pistols and other drug paraphernalia items.

Lake Worth police also said the girl was 13 years old and unrelated to the men in the vehicle.

In an update on Feb. 24, police said that based on new evidence, human trafficking is among new charges being considered against the three men.

The Department of Homeland Security's Investigation Division is joining the investigation, officials said.

All three men will be facing charges, according to Lake Worth police. No arrests have been made at this time, but are expected soon, police said.

A warrant check revealed that Conde was wanted for engaging in organized criminal activity out of Tarrant County, and Lopez was wanted for assault causing bodily injury (family violence) out of Austin County.