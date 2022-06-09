Woman dies on way to hospital after being restrained by Dallas police, officials say

LaDamonyon Dewayne Hall, 47, died May 26. Her cause of death has not been determined.

DALLAS — A woman died en route to a Dallas hospital after police restrained her during an incident outside of a business last month, police announced Wednesday, releasing information and body camera footage of what happened.

LaDamonyon Dewayne Hall, 47, died May 26. Her cause of death has not been determined.

Police had responded to a disturbance near a car lot along the 12000 block of Garland Road, in northeast Dallas.

A 911 caller had reported that a woman, identified by police as Hall, was causing a disturbance inside the business. The caller reported that the woman appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Two officers responded and found Hall outside of the business in an apparent "altered mental state," police said. She was initially not responding to officers when they asked her questions, the video showed. She then collapsed while talking with Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics.

Hall then stood up, yelled at police and paramedics and began taking her clothes off, police said. At that point, police tried to restrain her and took her to the ground, where she continued to "thrash about and scream," Deputy Chief Terrence Rhodes said.

Crews then put her on a stretcher and into an ambulance. On the way to Baylor hospital, Hall "became quiet and started to lose vital signs," Rhodes said.

Crews performed CPR, but Hall died shortly after the ambulance arrived at Baylor.

The police department's Special Investigations Unit is investigating Hall's death. Detectives have met with her family to review the body camera footage.

Rhodes said the medical examiner's office is awaiting toxicology reports before determining Hall's cause of death.