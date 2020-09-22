Yo soy Cynthia Izaguirre

For Hispanic Heritage Month, I'm making some Caldo de bolas with some help from my mother. It's always been my favorite Ecuadorian dish.

I grew up in Dallas, but my parents are actually from Ecuador.

It's a beef broth base with dumplings that are made out of plantains, and they're stuffed with meat and vegetables. My mother grates the plantains, then mixes them all together to make some masa. Then, she cuts some meat up into tiny little pieces, seasoned with some garlic, onions and a little bit of tomatoes, green onions and eggs.

Then you close all of that up into a plantain dumpling, and let it cook.

What I hope people see when they talk to anyone of Hispanic or Latino descent is they see their heart and they open their minds to learn more about where that person comes from.

How do you learn a person's heart? You learn their language. You eat their food. You show them respect that way - you show them kindness and love.