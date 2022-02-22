25-year-old woman reported missing in northeast Dallas, police say

Kyaira Nicole Williams was last seen about 5:30 p.m. in the 9700 block of Walnut Street, near Audelia Road, in northeast Dallas.

DALLAS — Police are searching for a missing 25-year-old woman who was last seen Monday evening in far northeast Dallas.

Kyaira Nicole Williams was last seen about 5:30 p.m. in the 9700 block of Walnut Street, near Audelia Road, according to a police news release Tuesday afternoon.

Police asked for the public's help in finding Williams. Officials said Williams, who is Black, is 5-foot-6 inches tall and 130 pounds, with brown hair that has light brown tips.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt with a red square and writing on it; black and red plaid pants; white socks; and eye glasses, according to a police release.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 911 or at 214-671-4268.

More information was not immediately available Tuesday.