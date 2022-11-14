Keller ISD school board bans books on gender fluidity, considers arming school staff

In a 4-3 vote, the conservative-majority school board banned library books that include any mention of gender fluidity.

Example video title will go here for this video

KELLER, Texas — It was standing room only at Monday night’s Keller ISD school board meeting.

On the agenda? Two issues that sparked emotion and passion from a community that was divided on the district’s direction.

In a 4-3 vote, the conservative-majority school board banned library books that include any mention of gender fluidity.

The board’s decision came down after more than 70 speakers shared their thoughts during nearly three hours of public comment.

“Y’all would rather punch down a marginalized group than stand up for all kids. I promise you, my child is not a political agenda,” one parent said.

On the other side of the issue, speakers thanked the board for its proposal and said children are being indoctrinated through such books.

“School is no place to put those ideas of changing your sex,” said a parent.

The meeting’s agenda also included a proposal to potentially arm educators and other school employees on campuses. It drew both praise and criticism from the community.

“The only way to stop a bad person with a gun is a good person with one,” a speaker said.

Another speaker who identified herself as a teacher at Keller ISD spoke out against the proposal.

“I’m scared. I don’t want to be an SRO (school resource officer). That’s not what I signed up for. I don’t feel comfortable. If you truly support us, you would ask us what we think,” she said.

Those against the proposal argued that the board hasn't provided enough detail about the potential plan.

In a statement to WFAA, a Keller ISD spokesperson said: "No matter the direction, the safety of our students and staff will continue to be of our utmost concern as we continue to prioritize exceptional education in Keller ISD, while ensuring the safest environment possible."