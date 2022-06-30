Judges in North Texas pause to watch Ketanji Brown Jackson take Supreme Court oath

It was a historic day, as legal professionals watched Justice Brown Jackson sworn in as the first Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court.

DALLAS — It was a moment. A proud moment. It was a moment in history celebrated by many people in the legal field on Thursday as they were glued to their screens watching Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.

“It is absolutely amazing. It’s something that I never thought I would never see in my lifetime,” Dallas County District Judge Stephanie Brown Huff said as she watched the ceremony in her courtroom.

Huff gathered with other judicial colleagues, some staff and attorneys to watch Justice Brown Jackson take her oath, becoming the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court.

“For little Black girls everywhere, Black women everywhere that dare to dream, you see that it’s possible now,” Huff explained.

Local judges in different courtrooms across North Texas took time to recognize the impact of Justice Brown Jackson’s groundbreaking moment.

“This is just an exciting moment. You know, not for just me. For my kids, for every Black female judge, the ceiling is open now. And we know that everything is possible,” said Judge Valencia Nash, Dallas County Justice of the Peace 1-2.

Judge Nash watched the ceremonial event, between cases, from her chambers in the South Dallas Government Center.

She knows a bit about making history. The longtime lawyer was the first Black female Justice of the Peace elected in Dallas County.

“She is going to be able to offer a perspective that hasn’t been there on the Supreme Court,” Nash explained as she reflected over Justice Brown Jackson’s historic role.

Justice Brown Jackson is taking the place of retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. She once served as his law clerk.

In the U.S. Supreme Court’s 233-year history, with Justice Brown Jackson’s swearing-in, it’s now the first time four women will serve on the Supreme Court at once.

“It almost brings me to tears, because I’m sitting here and I’m saying I always wanted to be a judge. To be a judge of the Supreme Court is something you can only dream of, and it’s never happened until now,” Judge Huff said.

Now, there is a host of people across the country waiting and watching to see what impact Justice Brown Jackson will have from the highest court in the land.