Over 250 seasonal jobs open for DICK'S Sporting Goods, other stores in Dallas

DALLAS — This may not be the "Signing Day" you're used to, but this could be beneficial for over 250 people in the Dallas area.

DICK'S Sporting Goods is looking to recruit seasonal employees during their "National Signing Day" on Thursday, Sept. 28. Their goal is to hire 9,000 associates across the country for DICK'S, Public Lands, Field & Stream and Going, Going, Gone!

According to the company, associates benefit from competitive pay, optional DailyPay and discounts for up to 25% off. Also, all of the stores will also be closed on Thanksgiving Day, so employees can be home for the holiday before Black Friday.

Anyone interested in applying should first apply online for a store near them, then go to that store on Signing Day for an interview.