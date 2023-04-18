An integral piece of Dallas' history is up for sale. It's historical significance dates back to 1963.

It had been vacant for thirty years before its recent transformation and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

DALLAS — There is a unique opportunity to own a integral piece of Dallas history: The Purse Building in downtown Dallas is up for sale.

The six-floor Chicago Italianate-style building, which was built in 1905, has underwent renovation in 2020 by Wildcat Management and is on the market for anyone looking to own a piece of Dallas history.

The Purse Building, located at 601 Elm Street in the Historic Dallas West End, was once commandeered by the FBI and served as headquarters while they were investigating the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. WFAA was one of the first media outlets in the world to report on the tragedy that would forever change the course of our nation's history.

The Purse Building had been vacant for 30 years before its transformation and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It features 65,000 square feet of office or multifamily space, accompanied by a ground floor retail or restaurant space highlighted by a floor-to-ceiling portrait of Jane Jacobs, urbanist and activist whose writings championed a fresh, community-based approach to city building.

“The Purse Building has been my pride project,” said Tanya Ragan, the buildings current owner with Wildcat Management. “What a phenomenal feeling that the legacy of Wildcat’s role in this extraordinary landmark will continue on as a vibrant part of the city I love."

Marcus & Millichap’s Joe Santelli and Matthew Sheard are the brokers representing the Purse Building, according to a press release. For more information about acquiring the Purse Building, call (972)755-5282.