Jason Isbell requiring vaccine, negative COVID-19 test for Billy Bob's show in Fort Worth

Jason Isbell earlier this month announced that his band will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for all of his shows.

FORT WORTH, Texas — If you're heading to Billy Bob's Texas on Friday night, you'll need to have proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

The headliner, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, is now requiring fans to be vaccinated at all of their shows. Fans must have received their final vaccine dose no later than July 30 and be able to show proof of vaccination at the venue.

Fans can also show proof of a negative COVID-19 result, within the last 72 hours, as a substitute for vaccination.

Guests are being asked to arrive at Billy Bob's early, as checking documentation "will be a new and lengthy process," the band said in a release. Guests under the age of 12 don't need vaccine proof or a negative test, but they will be asked to wear a mask.

Billy Bob's picked up the Isbell show - along with opening act Lucinda Williams - after Isbell's show at Panther Island Pavilion was cancelled.

Isbell earlier this month announced that his band will require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test for all of its shows this tour, indoors and outdoors.

"If the venue won't allow that, we won't play," Isbell tweeted Monday.

We’re now requiring proof of vaccination or a current negative test to attend all our shows, indoors or out. If the venue won’t allow that, we won’t play. https://t.co/KSYmsT5qAl — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 9, 2021

Isbell played ACL Live at Austin's Moody Theater over the weekend and also required proof of vaccination.

Isbell is among the first major acts to begin requiring vaccination at shows. After ACL Live announced the policy last week, Isbell tweeted, "Nobody is forcing you get a vaccine. Also nobody is forcing me to go onstage."